The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln Will Star in Old Vic Stream of Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol

Matthew Warchus' holiday production will employee 80 freelance creatives, actors, and musicians.

The previously announced Old Vic stream of Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol, seen both in London and on Broadway, will star Andrew Lincoln (AMC’s The Walking Dead) as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, the holiday favorite, returning for its fourth year, is part of the Old Vic: In Camera series performed live from The Old Vic stage to an empty auditorium. Performances are scheduled for December 12–24.

The cast will also include Melissa Allan, Rosanna Bates, John Dagleish, Tim van Eyken, Sam Lathwood, Eugene McCoy, Myra McFadyen, Gloria Obianyo, Maria Omakinwa, Golda Rosheuvel, Michael Rouse, Clive Rowe, and Sam Townsend, with Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray, Lara Mehmet, Lenny Rush, and Eleanor Stollery sharing the role of Tiny Tim.

The production will also feature live musicians, theatrical lighting, and set and costumes; in total, 80 freelance creatives, actors, and musicians will be employed.

Warchus said: “When I began my job as artistic director five years ago I boldly (naively) put up a neon sign in the lobby radiating Lilian Baylis’ favorite quote: 'Dare, Always Dare.' With those galvanizing words ringing in our ears, I am delighted to announce that Andrew Lincoln has joined us in what must surely be one of the most ambitious and complex pieces of live streamed theatre attempted in the pandemic so far. The Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol has moved and entertained over a quarter of a million people in London and New York over the last three Christmases, and we made a pledge last spring that we would still present it, in some form or other, even in this most challenging of years. In doing a project of this size we don’t expect to be able to make any profit for the theatre but rather we will be continuing our mission of staying connected to audiences of all ages, providing much needed work and income for dozens of freelancers, and generally celebrating the important role live theatre has always played in bringing us together to share amazing stories.”

Warchus’ production of Thorne’s A Christmas Carol premiered at The Old Vic in 2017 and made its Broadway debut at New York’s Lyceum Theatre last year. The creative team also includes set and costume designer Rob Howell, composer and arranger Christopher Nightingale, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone, broadcast sound and video designer Simon Baker, movement director Lizzi Gee, casting director Jessica Ronane, and associate director Jamie Manton.

