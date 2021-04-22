The Whale Is 'Ready to Make a Splash' in Final Clue Package for Broadway’s Masked Singer

The Broadway Cares benefit premieres April 26.

“Ahoy!” Can you guess which stage and screen performer is hiding under the sea? Check out the latest clue package from Broadway’s Masked Singer above, featuring The Whale.

As previously announced , eight of Broadway’s favorite voices will anonymously compete in a new series to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Between the contestants, they have credits from 19 Broadway shows, 10 national tours, and more than 100 Off-Broadway or regional productions.

Broadway’s Masked Singer will premiere live April 26 at 8 PM ET with additional episodes airing April 28 and 30 at the same time. The series features contestants in deceptive head-to-toe costumes virtually performing in front of a guessing panel full of industry insiders. Broadway’s Masked Singer will serve as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Episodes will air on BC/EFA's YouTube .

Viewers at home will determine the show’s outcome by voting for their favorite performances through donations to Broadway Cares in the name of their favorite masked singer. The first two episodes will be split among the eight contestants. Four finalists will make it to the finale, during which a winner will be declared.

The series is conceived, produced, and hosted by Michael Hull and Dylan Bustamante, co-founders of Broadway-Talk Live Network.