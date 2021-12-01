The Woman in Black Extends NYC Run at McKittrick Hotel

David Acton and Ben Porter again reprise their roles from the West End.

The immersive, site-specific production of The Woman in Black, which returned to the McKittrick Hotel's Club Car October 21, has extended its limited engagement.

The production, which was originally scheduled through January 30, 2022, is now selling tickets through March 13. Director Robin Herford again reunites with actors Ben Porter and David Acton, who both starred in the London stage production and the previous New York run.

The production, which originally opened Off-Broadway in January 2020, received the Best Play Revival Award from the Off-Broadway Alliance and was nominated for three Drama League Awards (Outstanding Play Revival and Distinguished Performance Award for Porter and Acton).

The Woman in Black, adapted by Stephen Mallatratt from the novel by Susan Hill, follows a young lawyer who happens on a small town with a dark secret.

First presented for a three-week run in the theatre bar at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough, The Woman in Black moved to the West End two years later, playing for 25 years.

“I am thrilled that New York audiences will again get to experience our production of The Woman in Black,” said Herford in an earlier statement. “And I am particularly excited to take the show back to how it was originally staged for its world premiere in Scarborough—an intimate space which brings the audience up close and personal with the action. I cannot imagine a more perfect venue than The McKittrick Hotel.”

Attendees have to show proof of vaccination upon arriving.

For ticket information click here.



