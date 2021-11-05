The Wonder Years' Alley Mills to Reunite With Dan Lauria in Off-Broadway Revival of Morning's at Seven

Mills replaces Judith Ivey, who recently left the company due to an injury.

Alley Mills, best known for her roles on TV's The Wonder Years and The Bold and the Beautiful, has joined the cast of the Off-Broadway revival of Paul Osborn's Morning's at Seven in the role of Arry. The production reunites Mills with her Wonder Years husband Dan Lauria (Lombardi).

Mills replaces two-time Tony winner Judith Ivey (Steaming, Hurlyburly), who departed the company due to a torn tendon. Nancy Ringham (Follies, The Will Rogers Follies) temporarily filled in for Ivey.

In Los Angeles, Mills has appeared onstage in A Song at Twilight, Alice Sit-By-The-Fire, Orpheus Descending, The Scarecrow, Candida, The Playboy of the Western World, Glory Hallelujah, and Alright Then opposite her late husband Orson Bean.

Morning's at Seven, which began previews October 20 at Theatre at St. Clement's, had been scheduled to officially open November 4. Opening night will now be November 15. Directed by Obie winner Dan Wackerman, performances will continue through January 9, 2022.

The comedy classic also stars Oscar nominee and Obie winner Lindsay Crouse (The Homecoming), Obie winner Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!), Oscar nominee Patty McCormack (The Bad Seed, Frost/Nixon), two-time Tony nominee Tony Roberts (The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Annie Hall), Tony winner John Rubinstein (Pippin, Children of a Lesser God), Keri Safran (Typhoid Mary at Barrington Stage), and Jonathan Spivey (The Front Page).

Checking In With… Alma Cuervo, Star of Titanic, On Your Feet!, Road Show, More

The production also has scenic design by Harry Feiner, costume design by Barbara A. Bell, lighting design by Jimmy Lawlor, and sound design by Quentin Chiappetta. The associate director is Elizabeth Van Dyke. Casting is by McCorkle Casting.

The 1939 play was nearly forgotten by 1978, when director Vivian Matalon staged the work at the Academy Festival Theatre in Lake Forest, Illinois. New York producers saw the mounting and decided to move it to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre, where it opened in 1980, running 564 performances and winning three Tony Awards, including Best Reproduction (Play or Musical).

Morning's at Seven is produced by Schlossberg, Roy Furman, Eric Falkenstein, Sandy Robertson, Suzanne Grant, Anna Czekaj, Alexander “Sandy” Marshall, Jody H. Klein, and Jamie deRoy/Morris S. Levy, in association with The Peccadillo Theater Company, Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre, and Ken Wirth.

For additional information, visit MorningsAt7.com.

