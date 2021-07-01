Theater for the New City's Free Critical Care, or Rehearsals for a Nurse Musical Will Tour 5 Boroughs

Crystal Field and Joseph Vernon Banks' musical will play parks, playgrounds, and closed-off streets beginning July 31.

Theater for the New City's Street Theater Company will launch its annual free tour of New York City's five boroughs July 31 with the original musical Critical Care, or Rehearsals for a Nurse.

Free performances will play parks, playgrounds, and closed-off streets through September 12.

Featuring a book, lyrics, and direction by Crystal Field and a score composed and arranged by Joseph Vernon Banks, Critical Care tells the story of a young person studying to be a nurse who, in order to pay for tuition and books, takes a job in a nursing home, where residents dance before her eyes, becoming superstars as they sing "Who We Really Are." They are, however, menaced by the COVID-19 virus, but good people fight back.

The company of actors—plus ten crew members, two stage managers, three assistant directors, and five live musicians—will be led by Michael David Gordon as the Doctor/Narrator, Natasha Velez as the Nursing Student, Cheryl Gadsten as the Head Nurse, Danielle Aziza as Vaccine, T. Scott Lilly as The Virus, Alexander Bartenieff, Mark Marcante, Emily Pezella, and Lei Zhou.

The itinerary follows:

July 31 at 2 PM in Manhattan: Outside Theater for the New City at East 10th Street and 1st Avenue

August 1 at 2 PM in the Bronx: Pontiac Playground at St. Mary's Park, 350 St. Ann's Avenue

August 7 at 2 PM in Manhattan: Wise Towers, 117 West 90th Street

August 8 at 2 PM in Manhattan: Central Park Bandshell, 72nd Street Crosswalk

August 13 at 6:30 PM in Brooklyn: Coney Island Boardwalk at West 10th Street

August 14 at 2 PM in Manhattan: Abe Lebwohl Park at St. Marks Church, East 10th Street and 2nd Avenue

August 15 at 2 PM in Manhattan: Jackie Robinson Park, West 147th Street and Bradhurst Avenue

August 21 at 2 PM in Manhattan: Washington Square Park

August 28 at 2 PM in Brooklyn: Sunset Park, 6th Avenue and 44th Street

August 29 at 2 PM in Brooklyn: Ft. Greene Park, Myrtle Avenue between North Portland Street and St. Edwards Street

September 4 at 2 PM in Manhattan: Outside Theater for the New City at East 10th Street and 1st Avenue

September 11 at 2 PM in Staten Island: Tappen Park at Canal, Bay and Water Streets

September 12 at 2 PM in Manhattan: Tompkins Square Park at East 7th Street and Avenue A

For additional information visit TheaterfortheNewCity.net.

