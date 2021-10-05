TheaterWorks Hartford Season Includes East Coast Premiere of Matthew López's Zoey's Perfect Wedding

The 2021–2022 season, also available virtually, will also feature Madeleine George, Harrison David Rivers, and Jared Mezzocchi.

Zoey's Perfect Wedding, penned by Tony-winning The Inheritance playwright Matthew López, will make its East Coast premiere during TheaterWorks Hartford's 2021–2022 season, which marks a return to in-person events alongside a commitment to online streaming.

The upcoming season will launch October 21–31 with Obie winner Jared Mezzocchi's Someone Else's House. Directed by Margot Bordelon, the live virtual experience centers on Mezzocchi’s true-life haunting inside his family’s 200-year-old New England house.

This Bitter Earth, from 2018 Relentless Award winner Harrison David Rivers, will follow, running February 15–March 20. Directed by David Mendizábal, the new play concerns a multi-racial gay couple forced to reckon with issues of race, class, and the bravery it takes to love out loud.

The aforementioned Zoey's Perfect Wedding will follow, May 3–June 5. Helmed by Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero, López's play about love, relationships, and expectations celebrates the courage it takes to find true happiness.

The season at the Connecticut venue will conclude July 19–August 21 with Pulitzer Prize finalist's Madeleine George's Hurricane Diane. In the play, Greek god Dionysus returns to the modern world disguised as the gardener Diane, whose mission is to seduce mortal followers and restore the earth to its natural state.

TheaterWorks Hartford’s holiday tradition, Christmas on the Rocks, will also be part of the new season. Written by John Cariani, Jenn Harris, Matthew Wilkas, Jeffrey Hatcher, Jacques Lamarre, Theresa Rebeck, and Edwin Sanchez, the holiday production features children from Christmas stories—all grown up. Performances are scheduled for December 2–23.

Artistic Director Ruggiero says, “As we continue to navigate these uncertain times, I’m thrilled to share these plays which speak so specifically to the human condition—stories of self-reflection, deep love, relationships, happiness, and change. There’s also a great deal of joy and laughter in this season, something I think we all need right now. As TheaterWorks Hartford returns to in-person events, it was equally important to include virtual work in our upcoming season. It allows us to continue and expand our commitment to new work. Also, by making our entire season available online, TheaterWorks Hartford can connect with audiences all over the world, while giving local audiences options on how they would like to connect as we move forward.

