Theatre Artists Call Out Hypocrisy, Demand Reckoning and Trump Removal After Capitol Building Havoc

By Playbill Staff
Jan 07, 2021
 
What the community has shared in the wake of insurrection and unrest.
The world watched on as Trump loyalists laid siege to the U.S. Capitol, disrupting congress' formal certification of Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. With social media feeds flooded with images of a breached government and barricaded lawmakers, artists—already grappling with a shutdown industry at the hands of a pandemic—shared their dismay, anger, warning, and calls to action as a "peaceful transition of power" devolves into a misnomer.

Reeling from the loss of Black lives due to police violence, the ensuing marches and rallies, and continued practices of systemic racism, many theatre industry members underscored the hypocrisy of the treatment of the mostly white, pro-Trump insurrectionists versus that of peaceful protesters—particularly BIPOC individuals—at Black Lives Matter events.

Others laid out their demands for congress in no uncertain terms: Invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the outgoing president from office.

Read on below to hear from voices in the theatre community.

