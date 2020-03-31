Theatre Barn Will Live Stream Excerpts From New Mommie Dearest Musical

Based on Christina Crawford's memoir about growing up with Joan Crawford, the show features a book by Crawford and score by Crawford and David Nehls.

After a memoir, a film, and a solo show, Christina Crawford now brings her story to the musical stage. With a book by Crawford based on her 1978 memoir, and a score by Crawford and David Nehls (The Great American Trailer Park Musical), the Mommie Dearest musical will get a sneak peek April 7 when New York Theatre Barn live streams two of its songs on YouTube with stars Tina Scariano (Christina) and Charlie Levy (Christopher).

Crawford's account of growing up under strict and abusive circumstances was an international best-seller upon its release, quickly adapted into a film starring Faye Dunaway as Crawford that become a camp classic. Directed by Joe Barros, the musical will focus on the coming of age of Christina and her brother, Christopher.

Also performing April 7 are Phil Sloves (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Brynn Williams (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) in Ben Caplan’s I Don’t Want to Talk About It. They will preview the rock musical about the world of mental health. Caplan, who wrote the book, music and lyrics, will introduce two songs from the show.

The 30-minute live stream beings at 7:30 PM Eastern April 7.

Now in its 13th season, New York Theatre Barn’s New Works Series presents exclusive pre-premieres of new musicals. The New Works Series is produced by Jen Sandler, Sam Strum and Joe Barros.