Theatre Community Bands Together to Help Children Affected by COVID-19 With The Homebound Project

Over 50 actors and playwrights—including Amanda Seyfried, Uzo Aduba, and Mary-Louise Parker—will take part in the new initiative.

Longtime friends and collaborators playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham have teamed up with No Kid Hungry—a national campaign helping to feed countless children—to launch The Homebound Project. The online theatre initiative will sell donation-based tickets to view new works performed by leading actors from their homes, written by Lucy Thurber, Qui Nguyen, Sarah Ruhl, and Rajiv Joseph, among many more.

Over 50 actors and playwrights have signed on for the benefit project so far. View-at-home tickets begin at a donation level of $10, with all proceeds going towards feeding children affected by the COVID-19 crisis. With schools closed due to the coronavirus, hundreds of thousands of kids in need are missing subsidized school meals every day in New York City alone.

The first team of playwrights taking part in The Homebound Project has been given the prompt of “home.” Participating actors and writers in the first edition, running May 6-10, include Christopher Abbott in a work by Thurber, Utkarsh Ambudkar in a work by Nguyen, Glenn Davis in a work by Ren Dara Santiago, William Jackson Harper in work by Max Posner, Jessica Hecht in a work by Ruhl, Marin Ireland in a work by Eliza Clark, Alison Pill in a work by C.A. Johnson, Elizabeth Rodriguez in a work by Joseph, Thomas Sadoski in a work by Martyna Majok, and Amanda Seyfried in a work by McMullen.

Future editions will include actors Uzo Aduba, Betty Gilpin, André Holland, Joshua Leonard, Hari Nef, Ashley Park, Mary-Louise Parker, Will Pullen, and Zachary Quinto, along with playwrights Adam Bock, John Guare, Daniel Talbott, Anne Washburn, and David Zheng, among others.

“The Homebound Project grew from a desire to support frontline organizations by doing what we artists do best: creating and gathering, in newly imagined ways,” says co-creator Worsham, who will direct a few of the works. “Our mission is to provide sustenance: critical provisions for those in need, an opportunity for isolated artists to collaborate, and (we hope) a way for audiences to access the communal empathy that theater provokes.”

The online works feature costume consultation by Andy Jean, sound design by Fan Zhang, original music by Scott Klopfenstein, and video editing and design by Jon Burkland/ZANNI Productions.

No Kid Hungry is a campaign by Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Visit The Homebound Project here.

