Theatre Community Comes Together May 10 for Broadway Does Mother's Day

The digital variety show benefits Broadway Cares’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

The theatre community comes together May 10 to celebrate Mothers Day with a star-studded virtual benefit. With proceeds going to Broadway Cares’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, the one-time event features guest appearances and performances, as well as sketches from 15 Broadway shows including Moulin Rouge!, Ain’t Too Proud, Sing Street, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Jagged Little Pill.

The lineup of performers includes Bernadette Peters, Alexis Michelle, Vanessa Williams, Annaleigh Ashford, Betsy Wolfe, LaChanze, Denée Benton, Liz Callaway, James Monroe Iglehart, Jenn Colella, Lilli and Eddie Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Victor Garber, Leah C. Gardiner, Ann Harada, Jennifer Holliday, Harvey Fierstein, Mandy Gonzalez, and Laura Benanti.

The casts from the following shows will also make appearances: Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Chilld, Company, Chicago, Diana, Mean Girls, Girl from the North Country, Six, and Mrs. Doubtfire.

Produced by Megan Loughran and Stanley Bahorek, Broadway Does Mother's Day streams at 3 PM ET at BroadwayDoesMothersDay.com.

The lineup also features Linda Benanti, Miguel Cervantes, Linda Cho, Robyn Hurder, Sheryl Kaller, Ryan Kasprzak, Kylie Kuioka, Michael McElroy, Bonnie Milligan, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Anisha Nagarajan, Manu Narayanm, Greg Anthony Rassen, Amanda Spooner, Lexi Underwood, Jason Williams, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Jill Abramovitz, Kate Baldwin, Jenni Barber, Betty Buckley, Carolee Carmello, Victoria Clark, Chuck Cooper, Claybourne Elder, Eden Espinosa, Beanie Feldstein, Celia Rose Gooding, Molly Griggs, Judy Kaye, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Raymond J. Lee, Lesli Margherita, Ellyn Marie Marsh,

BC/EFA's emergency fund provides urgent health care and immediate financial assistance to theatre and entertainment professionals impacted by the pandemic. Donations can be made via this link.

The writing team for Broadway Does Mother’s Day is made up of Comedy Central's Hannah Friedman, Megan Loughran (F Theory), Jessica Poter (Modern Family), Jill Twiss (Last Week Tonight), Kate Wetherhead (Submissions Only), and Jed Resnick (Avenue Q).

The show is directed by Ashley Rodbro (Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!), features music supervision by Andy Einhorn (Hello, Dolly!), and is produced by Stephanie Cowan, Erica Rotstein, Heather Shields, and Paul Wontorek alongside general manager Kyle Bonder and in association with Jessica Ryan and Broadway Unlocked. Casting is by Jason Styres and Andrea Zee.

