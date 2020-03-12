Theatre Community Reacts to Coronavirus Broadway Closures on Social Media

Due to coronavirus concerns, Broadway theatres will go dark starting at 5PM on March 12.

With the announcement of Broadway theatres going dark amid coronavirus concerns, members of the theatre community have taken to social media to share their thoughts and reactions. Check back for updates.





We will rise again as artists. Now is the time to be civil leaders and proactive helpers & nurturers. My finances may be emptied but my heart, body & soul KNOWS this is the right thing to do for ALL. https://t.co/kR6qsizacO — Stephanie J. Block (@StephanieJBlock) March 12, 2020

I think this is the right move to keep everyone safe. I hope I can get my plants! https://t.co/UABdE95l91 — Kerry Butler (@KerryButlerNyc) March 12, 2020

Sending love to everyone— casts, bands, crews, ushers, fans, artists, producers, hell even critics ��. I know how heartbreaking and hard this will be for so many... but I’m relieved to see some leadership that puts people before profits. ������ https://t.co/XViiNzrErj — Anaïs Mitchell (@anaismitchell) March 12, 2020

My heart is with all my Broadway friends and I'm very thankful that safety is being put first. https://t.co/R5h1lUxXoO — Erich Bergen (@erichbergen) March 12, 2020

Smart move. Stay safe. Stay home. Wash your hands and keep positive. We’ll all come out the other side ok. https://t.co/5SLCNHc3wB — Eddie Perfect Official (@TheEddiePerfect) March 12, 2020

Holding our community right now. Wow. https://t.co/eikbAhjJwu — DonnettaLaviniaGrays (@DonnettaLavinia) March 12, 2020

broadway ... we will be back #WeWillBeBack ❤️���� — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 12, 2020

Love you all. Take care of yourselves physically and mentally. This is the right thing to keep us all healthy and safe �� — Presley Ryan (@PrezRyan) March 12, 2020





My heart is with all my friends and colleagues. This is really bad for everyone who depends on the theater for their livelihoods. Everyone. �� https://t.co/39e74RwEs6 — Judy Kuhn (@JudyKuhn1) March 12, 2020





It is the right thing to do. But the economic fallout on crew members, ushers, house managers, box office staffers — as well as, of course, actors, stage managers, and musicians — will be massive. https://t.co/ysRIrXZWw1 — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) March 12, 2020





Wow. my industry is shutting down. The show will NOT go on. https://t.co/QqQ3mCZumd — Josh Canfield (@ItsJoshCanfield) March 12, 2020





Remember that time there was a show on Broadway about the end of the world? And how fear makes us our worst but we can choose to embrace our neighbor, support our community, and make it the best day ever? Well. Broadway may be dark, but it’s available to watch on amazon prime �� — Danny Skinner (@dannysknnr) March 12, 2020

Deepest thanks to everyone who supported us @CompanyBway over our first 1.5 weeks. Hope we and ALL of Broadway have your support come April. Here’s to health and sanity. I’ll drink to that. https://t.co/Oh8xAWADwu — Bobby Conte Thornton (@bobby_conte) March 12, 2020

Broadway has shut down. I will be here for you throughout this entire process. This is difficult. Let’s discuss. — David Korins (@DavidKorins) March 12, 2020

Sending love to all. It’s a very wild time. @jaggedmusical & all of Broadway is suspending performances. I’m sad to not be sharing the story with y’all, but we must stay safe. No updates on my band’s Rockwood concert as of now. I’ll post when I know more. ❤️���� — Lauren Patten (@PattenLauren) March 12, 2020

My heart goes out to all the artists and artisans who are now unable to work. And I especially want to congratulate the company of #ASoldiersPlay for a beautiful and inspiring run! ������������#ProudWifeyTweet https://t.co/NoXyyuO7ha — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) March 13, 2020

Hello hello hello from New York.

Your health and your well-being are paramount.

Sending you patience and strength, wherever you are. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 12, 2020

Just donated to @TheActorsFund in honor of my brilliant colleagues in the cast, crew & orch of @roundaboutnyc’s Caroline, Or Change #CarolineBway. I humbly invite everyone to make a contribution to help artists struggling amidst this Broadway & Off-Broadway shut down ❤️ — Caissie Levy (@CaissieLevy) March 13, 2020



