Theatre East’s Annual 5x5 Drama Series Begins July 14 Online

The free virtual series features five short plays in five days.

Theatre East’s annual 5x5 Drama Series, which typically features five short plays in five boroughs in five days with five cast members, pivots to streaming this year, July 14–18.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Theatre East commissioned five plays specifically for Zoom. Each play airs one night, and all five will be available July 19 in an evening titled The Big Show.

The July 14–18 performances can be viewed live and free of charge via Theatre East’s Facebook. Reservations for The Big Show are limited and available by suggested donation; visit Eventbrite.

The lineup follows. All plays are at 7:30 PM ET.

July 14

The Dead Can Zoom by Dan O’Neil, directed by Judson Jones

Featuring Ben Dawson, Chrysi Sylaidi, Debra Wassum, and Christa Kimlicko-Jones

A mysterious medium connects clients with ghosts over Zoom… for a price.

July 15

Bye Charlie Bye Lane by Stephanie Fagan, directed by Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy

Featuring Rachel Towne and Jennifer Tsay

An art student must complete her final thesis painting remotely. Her subject is her recent ex.

July 16

Karula's Dream Show Live by Julia Rae Maldonado, directed by Bianca Puorto

Featuring Kim Rios Lin, Paula Pizzi, Peter Farraiolo, Yhá Mourhia Wright, and surprise guests

A seer believes she can save the world through her incredible gift of Dream Interpretation (this show is interactive).

July 17

Together by Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy, directed by Benard Cummings

Featuring Olivia De Guzman, Lyon Hamel, and Shyama Nithiananda

Three people try to get to the heart of the matter while separated by forces beyond their control.

July 18

Director Dash by Lori Fischer, directed by Misti Wills

Featuring Dan Domingues, Lori Fischer, Beth Ann Hopkins, Judson Jones, Christa Kimlicko Jones, Julia Rae Maldonado, Mike McNulty, Lauren Pisano, and Kelvin Summerhill.



