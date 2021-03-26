Theatre Fans Can Be Part of Miscast21 Benefit With TikTok Challenge #MCCMISCASTME

The annual fundraiser features stage and screen stars performing songs from roles in which they wouldn't traditionally be cast.

Theatre fans can be part of MCC Theater's upcoming Miscast21 benefit concert via #MCCMISCASTME, a TikTok challenge where those interested can perform a 30-second snippet of their favorite song from a role in which they would not traditionally be cast.

As previously announced, MCC Theater will again present its annual gala celebration online: Miscast21 will premiere May 16 on MCC’s YouTube Channel.

#MCCMISCASTME is open to all ages and participants anywhere in the world. It is preferred that entries be made by posting on TikTok. Participants must tag @mcctheater and use both #MCCMISCASTME and #MISCAST21. Those without a TikTok account can submit a YouTube link to miscastme@mcctheater.org. Keep entries to 30 seconds or less.

Submissions will be accepted through April 16 at 11:59 ET. For additional details visit MCC.Theater/MiscastMe.

Funds raised from Miscast21 help MCC Theater produce new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students as well as MCC’s literary development work with emerging playwrights.

The free broadcast will be captioned. For more information click here.

