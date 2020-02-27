Theatre Forward Gala Will Celebrate Tony Winner Kelli O'Hara

By Andrew Gans
Feb 27, 2020
 
Ashley Park will emcee the evening, which will also honor Bruce E. Whitacre.
Kelli O'Hara Marc J. Franklin

Theatre Forward’s annual Chairman’s Awards Gala will be held March 30 at the Edison Ballroom. The evening will honor Tony winner Kelli O’Hara (Kiss Me, Kate, The King and I) and Theatre Forward Executive Director Bruce E. Whitacre.

O’Hara will receive the Theatre Artist Award, presented by Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher, and Whitacre will receive the Theatre Forward Leadership Award, presented by Regina Taylor.

The benefit will begin with cocktails at 6:30 PM and dinner at 7:30 PM. The awards ceremony and entertainment will follow, hosted by Tony nominee Ashley Park, currently on Broadway in Grand Horizons. Performers and special guests will include Billy Bustamante (Soft Power), Elizabeth Davis, James Harkness (Ain’t Too Proud), Kendyl Ito (Soft Power), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), and Harry Connick, Jr.

Theatre Forward is a non-profit arts organization that supports a network of 19 regional theatres in their efforts to enrich communities and make theatre accessible to all.

Photos: Celebrate Kelli O’Hara on the Broadway Stage

Kelli O'Hara and Deb Lyons backstage at <i>Jekyll & Hyde</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Deb Lyons backstage at Jekyll & Hyde
Kelli O'Hara and Betty Garrett in <i>Follies</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Betty Garrett in Follies Joan Marcus
Kelli O'Hara and Jack Noseworthy in <i> Sweet Smell of Success</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Jack Noseworthy in Sweet Smell of Success Nigel Parry
Melissa Errico and Kelli O'Hara in <i>Dracula</i>
Melissa Errico and Kelli O’Hara in Dracula Joan Marcus
Victoria Clark and Kelli O&#39;Hara
Kelli O’Hara and Victoria Clarke in The Light in the Piazza Joan Marcus
Harry Connick Jr and Kelli O'Hara in <i>The Pajama Game</i>
Harry Connick Jr and Kelli O’Hara in The Pajama Game Joan Marcus
Harry Connick Jr and Kelli O'Hara in <i>The Pajama Game</i>
Harry Connick Jr and Kelli O’Hara in The Pajama Game Joan Marcus
Kelli O'Hara and Harry Connick Jr. in <i>The Pajama Game</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Harry Connick Jr. in The Pajama Game Joan Marcus
Paulo Szot and Kelli O'Hara in <i>South Pacific</i>
Paulo Szot and Kelli O’Hara in South Pacific Joan Marcus
Kelli O'Hara in <i>South Pacific</i>
Kelli O’Hara in South Pacific Joan Marcus
