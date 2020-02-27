Theatre Forward Gala Will Celebrate Tony Winner Kelli O'Hara

Ashley Park will emcee the evening, which will also honor Bruce E. Whitacre.

Theatre Forward’s annual Chairman’s Awards Gala will be held March 30 at the Edison Ballroom. The evening will honor Tony winner Kelli O’Hara (Kiss Me, Kate, The King and I) and Theatre Forward Executive Director Bruce E. Whitacre.

O’Hara will receive the Theatre Artist Award, presented by Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher, and Whitacre will receive the Theatre Forward Leadership Award, presented by Regina Taylor.

READ: Kelli O’Hara, Laura Benanti, and Megan Hilty Will Launch New Diamond Series at Feinstein’s/54 Below

The benefit will begin with cocktails at 6:30 PM and dinner at 7:30 PM. The awards ceremony and entertainment will follow, hosted by Tony nominee Ashley Park, currently on Broadway in Grand Horizons. Performers and special guests will include Billy Bustamante (Soft Power), Elizabeth Davis, James Harkness (Ain’t Too Proud), Kendyl Ito (Soft Power), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), and Harry Connick, Jr.

Theatre Forward is a non-profit arts organization that supports a network of 19 regional theatres in their efforts to enrich communities and make theatre accessible to all.

Click here for ticket information.

