Theatre Mourns a Giant: Artists From Broadway and Beyond React to Stephen Sondheim’s Passing

Bernadette Peters, Audra McDonald, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and more paid tribute to the legendary composer on social media.

The theatre community lost a giant November 26; composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim passed away at the age of 91. Within hours, performers, writers, and other theatre artists—several of them alums of various productions of his shows—took to social media to share their memories of the creator and pay tribute to his artistry.

Read on below for messages posted in memory of Stephen Sondheim.

Bernadette Peters



I am so so sad to lose my friend Steve Sondheim He gave me so much to sing about ♥️♥️I loved him dearly and will miss him so much Thank you for all the gifts you gave the world Steve♥️ — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) November 26, 2021



Vanessa Williams





Audra McDonald



Thank you Steve. Thank you. ������ — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) November 26, 2021



Andrew Lloyd Webber



Farewell Steve, the musical theatre giant of our times, an inspiration not just to two but to three generations. Your contribution to theatre will never be equalled. - ALW — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) November 26, 2021



Steven Pasquale



I don’t think there’s an example of another person in any other field that is the size Steve was to ours. Heavy hearts tonight at Assassins. Thank you, Steve#Sondheim — steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) November 26, 2021

Jason Robert Brown



Obviously there are a million things I have to say, but also there’s really only one thing to say: Thank you, Steve, for everything. pic.twitter.com/bHpD9nKLU3 — Jason Robert Brown (@MrJasonRBrown) November 26, 2021

Harvey Fierstein



There will b tributes 2 Sondheim. The great will bow. Fans will bury the streets in flowers. Airwaves will fill w/ his music. Poets will intone his lyrics. Friends will weep uncomfortably in their own mortality.

Oh, that Sondheim. We'll never hear the end of him! (I hope) — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) November 26, 2021

Marianne Elliott and Company



Celia R. Gooding



Oh my god. Sondheim. A legend in the industry and beyond �� — celia r. gooding (@celiargooding) November 26, 2021

Jeremy O. Harris



The eulogies written won’t cover a quarter of the impact you had on every theatre artist working today. Your corporeal absence will be felt at the openings of new artists you often attended (including mine—thank you) but you will continue living in so many works. RIP Sondheim pic.twitter.com/sJEZ4SBNmB — Variety Screenwriter To Watch Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) November 26, 2021

Hugh Jackman



Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of those. As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more. Sending my love to his nearest and dearest. pic.twitter.com/4KlnJJJipq — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 26, 2021

Rob McClure



Sometimes people leave you halfway through the wood. Do not let it grieve you. No one leaves for good. — Rob McClure (@RobMcClure) November 26, 2021

LaChanze



Just heart broken �� Rest In Peace king. #stephensondheim — LaChanze (@laChanze) November 26, 2021

Alex Lacamoire



For those of us who love new musical theater: we live in a world that Sondheim built.

My spirit is low, and I swear the city is quieter than usual tonight with the knowledge that he’s gone.

Feeling thankful for all he created and for the awe he will continue to inspire.

❤️��❤️ — Alex Lacamoire (@LacketyLac) November 26, 2021

Jordan Fisher



i’m literally at a loss for words. stephen is the reason i make art. he’s the reason why i MUST tell stories. he’s taught millions. millions that, like me, will never get to shake his hand… to personally say Thank You. but here’s some pixels. thank you, stephen. rest in love. pic.twitter.com/ThkjaONtEv — Jordan Fisher (@jordanfisher) November 26, 2021





look at what you want..not at where you are. not at what you’ll be. look at all the things you’ve done for me…opened up my EYES. taught me how to SEE https://t.co/DsLZncN9iM — Jordan Fisher (@jordanfisher) November 26, 2021

Kate Shindle



There will be copious, elegant tributes to Stephen Sondheim that I can’t equal in a tweet. His work changed my life and directed my future when I was too young to know much of anything. I’m grateful for that. And also that the lights are back on, so that they can dim. #RIP — Kate Shindle/#PassThePROAct (@AEAPresident) November 26, 2021

Benj Pasek



Sondheim is the most important influence on generations of creators. His loss is devastating, but his work will continue to ripple out in every song & story we sing on stage. He simultaneously broke our hearts & taught us how to piece them back together again. A life well-lived. pic.twitter.com/QRr3DFYZSY — Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) November 26, 2021

The Tony Awards



Michael Cerveris



he took all the words with him pic.twitter.com/itVevuwJEe — Michael Cerveris (@cerveris) November 26, 2021

Alex Wyse



one of my first auditions, Sondheim was behind the table, I sang a song he wrote... TO him. I got choked up while singing- the experience was just too big, so he stopped me & coached me through it like the great teacher he was. didn't get the job but got one hell of a memory. — Alex Wyse (@alexwyse) November 27, 2021

Lea Salonga



Rest In Peace, Stephen Sondheim, and thank you for your vast contributions to musical theater. We shall be singing your songs forever. Oh, my heart hurts… — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) November 26, 2021

Barbra Streisand



Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91 years old so he had the time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics! May he Rest In Peace���� ���� pic.twitter.com/vshNSdkvpQ — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) November 26, 2021

Elaine Paige



Devastated to hear one of the most important musical theatre giants of our generation, #StephenSondheim, has died. I was lucky enough to have performed in two of his shows @FolliesBroadway & Sweeney Todd, & also have a song co-written by him for my 50th Anniversary. RIP dear man pic.twitter.com/1u8RURvcix — Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) November 26, 2021

George Takei



Pacific Overtures with the great master himself. What an honor it was to perform your work. RIP Stephen Sondheim. pic.twitter.com/5MI2Y1JBLM — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 27, 2021

Darren Criss



thank you so much

for something between

ridiculous and sublime#StephenSondheim — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) November 26, 2021

Chita Rivera



My heart is saddened for the loss.

But my memories live on forever...#StephenSondheim pic.twitter.com/ruHGpytJoM — Chita Rivera (@Chita_Rivera) November 27, 2021

Donna Murphy



Michael Ball



We have lost #stephensondheim. A peerless genius of course but more importantly a dear friend and I shall miss him hugely. What a life, what a legacy…RIP lovely man �� — Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) November 26, 2021

Anna Kendrick



I was just talking to someone a few nights ago about how much fun (and fucking difficult) it is to sing Stephen Sondheim. Performing his work has been among the greatest privileges of my career. A devastating loss. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) November 26, 2021

Jesse Tyler Ferguson



I met him once for 30 seconds backstage after a production of Merrily We Roll Along. I have never been more tongue tied or star struck. His writing is the singular reason I wanted to be a musical theater actor. No one will ever come close to his genius. RIP Stephen Sondheim. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) November 26, 2021

Seth Rudetsky



Sondheim has left us. But, oh man, he left so much behind for us. He was the bridge from the golden age to modern musical theater. #Sondheim#StephenSondheim https://t.co/lVLlbQdZyk — Seth Rudetsky he/him (@SethRudetsky) November 26, 2021

Debbie Allen



RIP #StephenSondheim ����❤️ Prolific composer and lyricist left us a legacy to remember and sing forever. THERE’S A PLACE FOR US...SOMEWHERE.

Love, Debbie pic.twitter.com/oxVZzRmQGk — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) November 26, 2021

Brian Stokes Mitchell



Stephen Sondheim- thank you for all of the gifts you have given to the theatre. You have been an inspiration to me and it has been a joy working with you, and being in your presence. RIP, you incredible artist!! You will live as long as your songs are sung! #StephenSondheim — Brian Stokes Mitchell (@bstokesmitchell) November 26, 2021

Katherine McNamara



“Sometimes people leave you… halfway through the wood…” Thank you #StephenSondheim. Our hearts are broken but because of you, your work, your generosity, and your genius, we know that No One is Alone. pic.twitter.com/cdX3KS8831 — Katherine McNamara (@Kat_McNamara) November 27, 2021

Gideon Glick



Anika Noni Rose



RIP Stephen Sondheim. No need to even talk about how you changed what we do. Thank you����❤️�� — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) November 26, 2021

Jackie Hoffman



Let the endless tributes begin. And dim those mother fucking lights #SondheimForever — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) November 26, 2021

Betty Buckley



ne of the greatest honors of my life. Singing at Carnegie Hall with the Harlem Boys Choir for Stephen Sondheim. #RIPMrSondheim ❤️Stephen Sondheim: Our Time; Children Will Listen - with Betty Buckley an... https://t.co/8AE2ouctOs via @YouTube — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) November 27, 2021

Lynn Nottage



Sadness. A true genius exits. I'm in theater 'cuz #StephenSondheimRIP opened a door. In 1982, I was 1 of 4 teen composers selected for the Young Playwrights Festival he founded. He changed my life. I hold onto the support he unexpectedly showed me throughout my career. — Lynn Nottage (@Lynnbrooklyn) November 27, 2021

Ava DuVernay



Today

The world was just an address

A place for me to live in

No better than alright

But here you are

And what was just a world… is a star

Tonight -Stephen Sondheim https://t.co/Gsudtf5RJx pic.twitter.com/kIbkkFTHgO — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 27, 2021

Lin-Manuel Miranda



& last week, when I wrote him to say his ears must be burning from the countless Sondheim kindnesses being shared from the generations of writers he mentored, he wrote this in reply.

Steve: you repaid your debt to Oscar 1000 times over. We love you. I love you. THANK YOU. -LMM pic.twitter.com/6aeHW4CWFH — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 27, 2021

Patti LuPone



The last of the great Musical Comedy composers has died. Steve, I will never be a able to properly thank you for the lessons learned. You are the Gold Standard. — Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) November 27, 2021

Claybourne Elder (Read the full thread here)



I had gone to the open chorus call and the director John Doyle and Steve Sondheim took a big chance on me, an unknown actor without an agent. He loved authenticity and new ideas. His shows have been reinvented and revived with his blessing; he loved having his words reimagined. — Claybourne Elder (@Claybourneelder) November 27, 2021

MTI Chairman Cameron Mackintosh

“The theatre has lost one of its greatest geniuses and the world has lost one of its greatest and most original writers. Sadly, there is now a giant in the sky. But the brilliance of Stephen Sondheim will still be here as his legendary songs and shows will be performed for evermore. Goodbye, old friend and thank you from all of us.”

MTI Co-Chairman Freddie Gershon

“HEY OLD FRIEND

FUNNIEST GUY OLD FRIEND

ONE OF A KIND OLD FRIEND

IT’S COME TO THE END OLD FRIEND”

MTI CEO Drew Cohen

“In addition to being considered the greatest composer of our time, Steve was a most vital part of the MTI family. Not only did we represent Sondheim’s incredible collection of shows, but Steve was an ardent supporter of everything MTI did to expand the audience for musical theatre. In particular, he was an eager participant when Freddie approached him over two decades ago with an idea to abridge musicals so that younger students could perform them. Based on Steve’s early endorsement of Broadway Junior, the collection was born, resulting in tens of thousands of productions and millions of new eyes, ears, and voices aware of and engaged in musical theatre.”



