Theatre Raleigh Will Stream Concert of Daddy Long Legs, Starring Max Chernin and Hilary Maiberger

The stream of the Paul Gordon musical is part of the North Carolina theatre's The Show and Tell-a-thon fundraiser.

Theatre Raleigh's The Show and Tell-a-thon, a fundraiser for the regional company in North Carolina, will include a concert of Paul Gordon's Daddy Long Legs musical featuring the cast from its 2018 production.

The May 5 event, which begins at 7 PM, will be accessible on the company's YouTube page.

The concert cast will be headed by Max Chernin (Bright Star, Sunday in the Park With George) as Jervis and Hilary Maiberger (Beauty and the Beast international tour) as Jerusha.

The Show and Tell-a-thon will also spotlight community members affected by the pandemic, including Denise Schumaker, a local costume designer making masks for front line workers. Daddy Long Legs creatives, Megan McGinnis (star of the original production), and composer Gordon will also join the fundraiser to chat about the show.

“When I think about how I’ve gotten through this pandemic, it has been the amazing human stories that have inspired me! So, I wanted to create an event that would celebrate our community, the artists that we love, our volunteers and patrons, and how the artists in our area are giving back. And, of course, we will include what Theatre Raleigh does best, entertainment," said Lauren Kennedy Brady, producing artistic director.

Theatre Raleigh asks that attendees consider giving a $25 donation instead of a ticket fee. Click here for more information.

