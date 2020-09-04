Theatre Royal Bath to Stage Copenhagen, Betrayal, and Oleanna This Season

The U.K. venue reopens this fall with three socially distant productions.

Theatre Royal Bath will reopen this fall with a series of three plays: the Tony-winning Copenhagen by Michael Frayn, Betrayal by Harold Pinter, and David Mamet’s two-hander Oleanna. Casting for all three productions will be announced at a later date.

The season kicks off October 14 with the Pinter play, about a couple who must deal with the implications of an extramarital affair. The production is directed by Jonathan Church.

Starting November 4 is Frayn’s imagined meeting of Werner Heisenberg, Niels Bohr, and the latter's wife, Margrethe, during World War II as they discuss the atom bomb. Polly Findlay directs.

Finally, Nicole Charles directs Oleanna, Mamet’s exploration of power and harassment in universities beginning November 25.

Seating in the theatre has been reduced by more than 50 percent to allow for socially distanced seating. Further health and safety measures include hand sanitizer units, thermal temperature checks, and enhanced cleaning protocols. Audiences will be required to wear face masks, unless exempt. The guidelines were drafted in accordance with U.K. government guidelines and in consultation with advisors RB Health and Safety Solutions.