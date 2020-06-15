Theatre Under the Stars Postpones Fall Musicals; Broadway-Bound 1776 Will Now Close Season

The Houston venue will launch its 2020–2021 season in December with Disney's The Little Mermaid.

Houston's Theatre Under The Stars, which had planned to launch its 2020–2021 season at the Hobby Center with the Broadway-bound revival of 1776 in September followed by Rock of Ages, will now begin its new season December 6 with Disney's The Little Mermaid.

Due to ongoing risks related to the coronavirus pandemic, both productions have been moved to later in the season. The ‘80s-themed musical comedy Rock of Ages will now run August 10–22, 2021, while 1776 will cap off the season September 28–October 10, 2021, immediately following its scheduled Broadway run. Directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus, the Houston engagement will feature the complete (yet to be announced) Broadway cast.

“With the well-being of our audiences, artists, and staff as our primary concern, we’re delaying the start of the upcoming season to allow more time for the current health crisis to abate,” said TUTS Artistic Director Dan Knechtges.

The Little Mermaid will continue through December 24, followed by South Pacific (February 9–21), Sister Act (April 6–18), and the tour of Come From Away (May 18–30). All productions will be in the Hobby Center’s Sarofim Hall.

Tickets for the Theatre Under The Stars season are currently only available by subscription. Visit TUTS.com to learn more.

