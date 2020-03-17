Theatre World Awards Postpone 2020 Ceremony

The 76th annual award ceremony was set to take place June 1 in New York City.

The 76th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony, which was originally scheduled for June 1, has been postponed in light of global adjustments and restrictions made in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. A new date for the ceremony, likely to be in the fall, will be announced.

The awards, which are presented annually to 12 actors (six women and six men) for their debut performances on or Off-Broadway, was set to take place at Broadway's Circle in the Square.

READ: Olivier Awards Cancel 2020 Ceremony

”In the interest of safety, the 2020 Theatre World Awards has been postponed. We hope to gather for our always spectacular evening sometime this fall,” stated Dale Badway, Theatre World Awards President. “We are following governmental guidelines to practice social distancing, in hopes that our recipients, audiences, members, and friends stay well and healthy.”

The 2020 honorees will be announced later in the year.

