Theatre World Awards Will Return to In-Person Ceremony in 2022

The 76th annual event will be held in June.

The Theatre World Awards will return to a live in-person event next year; the 76th annual ceremony will take place June 6, 2022, at 7 PM at a venue to be announced.

Hosted by journalist Peter Filichia, the event will be directed by Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora.

Honorees for the 2022 Theatre World Awards for Outstanding Debut Performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway Production, the 13th annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater, and the ninth annual John Willis Award will be announced in the spring.

Honorees are chosen by the Theatre World Awards Committee, comprised of Linda Armstrong (Amsterdam News), David Cote (The Observer), Joe Dziemianowicz (New York Daily News, Emeritus), Peter Filichia (The Newark Star-Ledger, Emeritus), David Finkle (New York Stage Review), Elysa Gardner (USA Today, Emeritus), Harry Haun (The Observer), Cary Wong (freelance), and Frank Scheck (The Hollywood Reporter).

First presented in 1945, the Theatre World Awards, founded by John Willis, are the oldest awards given for Outstanding Broadway and Off-Broadway Debut performances. The awards are presented annually at the end of the theatre season to 12 artists for their significant debut performances in a Broadway or Off-Broadway production. The ceremony is a private, invitation-only event followed by a party to celebrate the new honorees.

The Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater honors an outstanding performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway production. The John Willis Award is given for lifetime achievement in the theatre to honor the man who created and maintained the Theatre World tradition for 66 years.

Earlier this year, the Theatre World Awards held a virtual event to honor Broadway's best. The 2021 Special Honorees were Patti LuPone, André De Shields, and Audra McDonald.

The Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors is headed by President Dale Badway with Vice-Presidents Tom Lynch and Michael Kostel, Secretary Stephen Wilde, Treasurer Ilene Zatkin-Butler, James Sheridan, and Karen Johnston.