TheaterWorks Hartford Will Present Streaming Production of The Sound Inside

The new production of the 2020 Tony-nominated play stars Maggie Bofill and Ephraim Birney.

Broadway may be closed, but virtual theatregoers are about to get as close as possible to seeing a current Tony-nominated play. TheaterWorks Hartford will present an on-demand streaming production of The Sound Inside April 11–30, starring Maggie Bofill and Ephraim Birney.

Written by Adam Rapp, The Sound Inside follows Yale creative writing professor Bella Baird and her brilliant-but-guarded student Christopher Dunn. When Bella faces a challenge she cannot tackle alone, she allies herself with Charlie, setting in motion a haunting look at what one person can do for another.

The production is co-directed by TheaterWorks Hartford Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero and Pedro Bermudez. Serving on the creative team are set designer Lawrence E. Moten III, costume designer Alejo Vietti, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, and composer Billy Bivona with sound recording and mixing by Massive Productions.

The Sound Inside had its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2018 before a Main Stem production hit Studio 54 in 2019. The play scored six 2020 Tony nominations including Best Play and a nod for star Mary-Louise Parker.

Click here for more information and tickets.

