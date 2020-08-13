TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Lays Plans for Next In-Person Season, Beginning in March 2021

The lineup includes a Hershey Felder solo show, August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean, and Ragtime.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has joined the league of regional venues revealing plans for an in-person re-opening next year with a new season lineup spanning March 2021–May 2022. Many of the titles are pulled from the organization’s initially announced 2020–2021 roster.

The 51st season will begin with Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin, running March 17–April 18. Joel Zwick directs the solo show, which marks the pianist’s return to the California theatre after presenting his salutes to Irving Berlin, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, and more. In the meantime, Felder will also offer a virtual version of his George Gershwin Alone this fall.

The season will continue with Emily Mann’s Tony-nominated stage adaptation of Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years, helmed by new Artistic Director Tim Bond; performances will run June 2–27. The world premiere of Jessica Dickey’s Nan and the Lower Body, directed by Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli, will follow July 14–August 8.

TheatreWorks enters the fall with a production of August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean, which replaces the previously announced The Lifespan of a Fact. Bond, who considered the late playwright “a dear friend,” directs the October 6–31 staging. Joe Landry’s radio play version of It’s a Wonderful Life will then run December 1–26.

In 2022, the Paul Gordon musical Sense and Sensibility makes its regional premiere, which was originally set to take place this winter; performances will now take place January 19–February 13, 2022. Rounding out the season are Madhuri Shekar’s Queen (helmed by Jeffrey Lo, March 2–27) and a revival of Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley’s 2002 production of Ragtime (April 13–May 8).