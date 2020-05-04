Theatrical Adaptation of Eddie Kramer Documentary From the Other Side of the Glass in the Works

Freedom Theatricals LLC and Meteor 17 have forged a new partnership to develop multiple stage and screen projects.

Producer Corey Brunish and Russell Miller of Freedom Theatricals LLC have joined forces with Spencer Proffer of Meteor 17 to develop several projects for the stage and screen. All planned works will be music-focused, including a theatrical adaptation of the Eddie Kramer documentary From the Other Side of the Glass.

Kramer is known for his work as a record producer and album engineer, having worked with The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Kiss, and Jimi Hendrix.

The team, which will operate under the banner Freedom-Meteor 17, also plans to live stream its stage productions via Proffer’s podcast company, Inside The Music. When movie theaters reopen, the filmed Freedom-Meteor 17 stage plays intend to air at Regal Cinemas, AMC, and Cinemark’s Fathom Events.

“This partnership will allow us to make inroads into making theatre not only more accessible to everyone, but also more relevant to the music-loving audiences that have yet to find the right style of show for them,” said Miller. “Theatre can be many more things to many more people.”

Freedom-Meteor 17 is also developing a television series called Love Street, following various singers and songwriters creating memorable tunes from the '60s against the hazy backdrop of Los Angeles’ Laurel Canyon. The show, written by novelist Stephen Amidon (Human Capital, Jonesing), is being developed with a companion regional stage production in mind. Another show will compare the American and South African civil rights movements and how those eras impacted the current fight for social justice and equality.

More projects, including a documentary about a yet-to-be-named Tony-winning subject, will be announced soon.