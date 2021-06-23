Thelma and Louise Musical in the Works From Screenwriter Callie Khouri

By Dan Meyer
Jun 23, 2021
 
Halley Feiffer will write the book, with Trip Cullman attached to direct.
Trip Cullman and Halley Feiffer Joseph Marzullo/WENN

A musical adaptation of Thelma and Louise is in the works from the film’s Oscar-winning screenwriter Callie Khouri. Halley Feiffer will pen the book with singer-songwriter Neko Case writing the score and Trip Cullman signed on tno direct.

“It’s a completely different animal,” Khouri told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’ve got a book and we’ve got music but because of the pandemic, we all haven’t been together in a very, very long time. So, it’s still in its nascent stages, but it’s very promising. I don’t want to say too much about it.”

Thelma and Louise premiered in 1991, starring Susan Surandon and Geena Davis as two best friends who embark on a road trip that goes horribly wrong. The film was a box office smash, scored six Oscar nominations, and introduced a then-unknown Brad Pitt.

