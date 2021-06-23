Thelma and Louise Musical in the Works From Screenwriter Callie Khouri

Halley Feiffer will write the book, with Trip Cullman attached to direct.

A musical adaptation of Thelma and Louise is in the works from the film’s Oscar-winning screenwriter Callie Khouri. Halley Feiffer will pen the book with singer-songwriter Neko Case writing the score and Trip Cullman signed on tno direct.

“It’s a completely different animal,” Khouri told The Hollywood Reporter . “We’ve got a book and we’ve got music but because of the pandemic, we all haven’t been together in a very, very long time. So, it’s still in its nascent stages, but it’s very promising. I don’t want to say too much about it.”

Thelma and Louise premiered in 1991, starring Susan Surandon and Geena Davis as two best friends who embark on a road trip that goes horribly wrong. The film was a box office smash, scored six Oscar nominations, and introduced a then-unknown Brad Pitt.

