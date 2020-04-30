Think You Have What It Takes to Win Mean Girls' Mathlete Championship Finals?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Think You Have What It Takes to Win Mean Girls' Mathlete Championship Finals?
By Marc J. Franklin, Nathan Skethway
Apr 30, 2020
Buy Tickets to Mean Girls
 
Test your knowledge with these Mean Girls-inspired math problems.
Mean_Girls_Boadway_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Ben Cook, Nikhil Saboo, Cheech Manohar, Erika Henningsen, and Kerry Butler Joan Marcus

School is in session! While some are busy trying to earn the Spring Fling King and Queen crown, others are trying to win Mean Girls’ Mathlete Championship Finals. Inspired by the lyrics from “Do This thing” from the hit musical, calculus teacher and theatre fan Mandi Dean came up questions for the mathematical showdown.

“We're all finding unique ways to stay entertained during this isolation. Instead of learning to knit or something, I decided to make a calculus quiz!" she says. "As a math teacher, I wanted it to be practical—something calculus students could actually use while we all struggle through this crazy time of online learning.

“Math and musicals are my two obsessions, and Mean Girls is such a fabulous combo of both. Who knew a song about tangent lines and asymptotes could be so catchy? I love how Cady represents some serious girl power in the math world. And I love that the show promotes kindness and self-confidence. When we look out for each other, and have faith in ourselves, we're capable of anything—the limit truly does not exist! Gotta love a good math metaphor.”

Think you have what it takes to bring the trophy home for the Mathletes?

Mean Girls’ Mathlete Championship Finals

Mean Girls’ Mathlete Championship Finals

22 PHOTOS
q1 copy.jpg
Q1
a1.jpg
A1
q2.jpg
Q2
a2.jpg
A2
q3 copy.jpg
Q3
a3.jpg
A3
q4 copy.jpg
Q4
a4.jpg
A4
q5 copy.jpg
Q5
a5.jpg
A5
Share
Shop the Playbill Store for all
Mean Girls souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.