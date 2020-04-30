Think You Have What It Takes to Win Mean Girls' Mathlete Championship Finals?

Test your knowledge with these Mean Girls-inspired math problems.

School is in session! While some are busy trying to earn the Spring Fling King and Queen crown, others are trying to win Mean Girls’ Mathlete Championship Finals. Inspired by the lyrics from “Do This thing” from the hit musical, calculus teacher and theatre fan Mandi Dean came up questions for the mathematical showdown.

“We're all finding unique ways to stay entertained during this isolation. Instead of learning to knit or something, I decided to make a calculus quiz!" she says. "As a math teacher, I wanted it to be practical—something calculus students could actually use while we all struggle through this crazy time of online learning.

“Math and musicals are my two obsessions, and Mean Girls is such a fabulous combo of both. Who knew a song about tangent lines and asymptotes could be so catchy? I love how Cady represents some serious girl power in the math world. And I love that the show promotes kindness and self-confidence. When we look out for each other, and have faith in ourselves, we're capable of anything—the limit truly does not exist! Gotta love a good math metaphor.”

Think you have what it takes to bring the trophy home for the Mathletes?