Third Edition of The Homebound Project Put on Hold

The project's all-volunteer staff stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The third edition of The Homebound Project, the virtual theatre project benefiting children affected by the coronavirus pandemic, has been temporarily postponed. Scheduled to run June 3–7, the online initiative is on hold while its all-volunteer staff stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

"[We believe] this historic moment is a time for us to support, elevate, and listen to other voices," reads a statement from The Homebound Project. Launched May 6 and created by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, the online theatre initiative sells donation-based tickets to view new works, performed from quarantine, with proceeds going towards No Kid Hungry.

The lineup for the third edition includes Phillipa Soo, Thomas Sadoski, Ashley Park, and others performing in short works by Michael R. Jackson, Bess Wohl, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, and Clare Barron, among other writers, responding to the prompt “Champions.”

No Kid Hungry is a campaign by Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Visit The Homebound Project here.

