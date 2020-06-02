Third Edition of The Homebound Project Put on Hold

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Third Edition of The Homebound Project Put on Hold
By Olivia Clement
Jun 02, 2020
 
The project's all-volunteer staff stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
The Homebound Project key art

The third edition of The Homebound Project, the virtual theatre project benefiting children affected by the coronavirus pandemic, has been temporarily postponed. Scheduled to run June 3–7, the online initiative is on hold while its all-volunteer staff stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

"[We believe] this historic moment is a time for us to support, elevate, and listen to other voices," reads a statement from The Homebound Project. Launched May 6 and created by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, the online theatre initiative sells donation-based tickets to view new works, performed from quarantine, with proceeds going towards No Kid Hungry.

The lineup for the third edition includes Phillipa Soo, Thomas Sadoski, Ashley Park, and others performing in short works by Michael R. Jackson, Bess Wohl, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, and Clare Barron, among other writers, responding to the prompt “Champions.”

No Kid Hungry is a campaign by Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Visit The Homebound Project here.

Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.