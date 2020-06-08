This Week on Nightly Met Streams: Renée Fleming-Led Rodelinda, Bluebeard's Castle, and More

The free streaming initiative from The Metropolitan Opera continues June 8–14.

The Metropolitan Opera continues it Nightly Met Streams series June 8–14 with a roster that includes a Renée Fleming-led Rodelinda, seen in 2011, Bartók’s Bluebeard's Castle, and an encore screening of the company's April virtual gala.

The Met Opera launched Nightly Met Streams in March in the wake of shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic, effectively ending its 2019–2020 season. The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each.

See below for the full lineup for the week of June 8.

June 8

Mozart’s La Clemenza di Tito

June 9

Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta and Bartók’s Bluebeard's Castle

June 10

Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel

June 11

John Corigliano’s The Ghosts of Versailles

June 12 and 13

A two-day encore presentation of The Met's At-Home Gala, originally streamed April 25 and hosted by Peter Gelb and Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

June 14

Handel’s Rodelinda

Check out the full schedule here.

