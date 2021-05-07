Thom Sesma, Ali Ewoldt, and More Will Star in Streaming Version of A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder

CollaborAzian, a group of Asian-American and Pacific Islander musical theatre artists responding to the rise of anti-Asian bias, prejudice, and hate, will present an abridged streaming version of the Tony-winning musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder July 15.

Directed by Alan Muraoka (Sesame Street) with music direction by Steven Cuevas (Once On This Island), the presentation will feature Cindy Cheung (13 Reasons Why), Karl Josef Co (Pacific Overtures), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Diane Phelan (School of Rock), and Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd).

The online event will benefit Stop AAPI Hate, a nonprofit coalition that tracks and responds to incidents of hate, violence, harassment, discrimination, shunning, and bullying against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S.

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, which has a book by Robert L. Freedman, music by Steven Lutvak, and lyrics by Freedman and Lutvak, won four 2014 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Direction of a Musical (Darko Tresnjak), Book of a Musical (Freedman), and Costume Design of a Musical (Linda Cho).

Based on a 1907 novel by Roy Horniman, the musical tells the story of Monty Navarro, a distant heir to a family fortune who sets out to speed up the line of succession using a great deal of charm… and more than a dash of murder, with all eight doomed heirs meeting their ends in the most creative and side-splitting ways.

CollaborAzian honors the lives of the six Asian women murdered in the March 16 Atlanta massacre, as well as elders and peers who have been victims of anti-Asian violence during the pandemic and in this country's history.

For more information about the concert, click here. To donate to CollaborAzian, click here.