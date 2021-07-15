Thom Sesma, Ali Ewoldt, More Star in Stream of A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder Starting July 15

Lea Salonga hosts the stream, presented by CollaborAzian, a gathering of Asian-American and Pacific Islander artists responding to the rise of anti-Asian bias, prejudice, and hate.

CollaborAzian, a group of Asian-American and Pacific Islander musical theatre artists responding to the rise of anti-Asian bias, prejudice, and hate, presents an abridged streaming version of the Tony-winning musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder July 15–22 on Broadway on Demand. Miss Saigon Tony winner Lea Salonga hosts.

Directed by Alan Muraoka (Sesame Street) with music direction by Steven Cuevas (Once On This Island), the presentation features Cindy Cheung (13 Reasons Why), Karl Josef Co (Pacific Overtures), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Diane Phelan (School of Rock), and Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd).

The online event benefits Stop AAPI Hate, a nonprofit coalition that tracks and responds to incidents of hate, violence, harassment, discrimination, shunning, and bullying against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S.

Producers include Jeremiah Abraham, Karl Josef Co, Ariel Estrada, Rob Laqui, Diane Phelan, Pearl Sun, Anne Fraser Thomas, Jessica Wu, and Miranda Gohh. Executive producers include Elliott and Cathy Masie and Matthew A. Woolf.

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, which has a book by Robert L. Freedman, music by Steven Lutvak, and lyrics by Freedman and Lutvak, won four 2014 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Direction of a Musical (Darko Tresnjak), Book of a Musical (Freedman), and Costume Design of a Musical (Linda Cho).

Based on a 1907 novel by Roy Horniman, the musical tells the story of Monty Navarro, a distant heir to a family fortune who sets out to speed up the line of succession using charm (and murder) with all eight heirs meeting their ends in creative ways.

Stop AAPI Hate: A Resource Guide to Support the Asian-American Community

CollaborAzian honors the lives of the six Asian women murdered in the March 16 Atlanta massacre, as well as elders and peers who have been victims of anti-Asian violence during the pandemic and in this country's history.

For tickets to the concert, click here. To donate to CollaborAzian, click here.

A Celebration of Asian Joy in Honor of AAPI Heritage Month A Celebration of Asian Joy in Honor of AAPI Heritage Month 31 PHOTOS

(Updated July 15, 2021)