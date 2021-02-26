Thoughts of a Colored Man Lands Broadway Theatre

Steve H. Broadnax III will direct the play by Keenan Scott II.

Keenan Scott II’s Thoughts of a Colored Man has officially found a home on Broadway. With its marquee newly installed at the Golden Theatre, the play is the first new show to take up residence at a Broadway venue since the coronavirus pandemic forced theatres to close March 12, 2020. Watch Scott above as he discusses the impact of seeing his name on a Broadway marquee.

The work's eventual Broadway bow was initially announced in November of last year. Exact dates, casting, and more will be revealed later.

Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, the production will feature music by Te’La and Brother Kamau, set design by Tony nominee Robert Brill (Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations), costumes by Tony nominee Toni-Leslie James (Bernhardt/Hamlet) and Devario D. Simmons (Come From Away), lighting by Ryan O’Gara (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), projection design by Tony nominee Sven Ortel (Newsies), and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman (Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future). Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis.

Te’La, Kamau, Simmons, O’Gara, and Sulaiman make their Broadway debuts as lead members of a creative team.

The play weaves spoken word, slam poetry, and rhythm into a mosaic of the inner lives of Black men. Over the course of a single day in Brooklyn, the hopes, sorrows, fears, and joys of seven individuals reverberate beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. Prior to Broadway, the work has been seen at Syracuse Stage and Baltimore Center Stage.

Thoughts of a Colored Man is produced by Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Samira Wiley, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and both The Shubert Organization and The Nederlander Organization.