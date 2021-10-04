Thoughts of a Colored Man Pushes Up Broadway Opening

Watch cast members Tristen “Mack” Wilds and Luke James commemorate the play’s recent first preview with a blessing to the company—and to all Broadway theatres.

Keenan Scott II’s Thought of a Colored Man, which began previews at Broadway’s John Golden Theatre October 1, has pushed up its official Broadway premiere. Originally slated for October 31, opening night will now take place October 13.

The production, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, features Pose breakout Dyllón Burnside, Tony nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Luke James (Showtime’s The Chi), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da’Vinchi (Showtime’s Black Mafia Family), Esau Pritchett (Fox's Prodigal Son), and Tristan “Mack” Wilds (HBO’s The Wire).

In the new video above, Wilds and James commemorate the recent first performance with a special blessing of the production and for all of Broadway. The two step out of the stage door to discuss the momentous occasion, and the latter offers an a cappella performance as the inaugural audience files in.

The play, previously seen at Syracuse Stage and Baltimore Center Stage, explores a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, as seven Black men discover the extraordinary together through a blend of spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor.

The creative team also includes composers Te’La and Brother Kamau, set designer Robert Brill, costume designers Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting designer Ryan O’Gara, projection designer Sven Ortel, and sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman. Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis.

Thoughts of a Colored Man is produced by Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Samira Wiley, Sheryl Lee Ralph, The Shubert Organization, and The Nederlander Organization.