Three Tall Women's Alison Pill Finds Her 6 Degrees of Broadway Separation

How did she connect her role in the Tony-nominated Best Revival to her Broadway debut in The Lieutenant of Inishmore?

As part of Playbill’s ongoing series, we challenged Three Tall Women's star Alison Pill to find her six degrees of Broadway separation between her Broadway debut in 2006’s The Lieutenant of Inishmore and her most recent Broadway outing in as C in 2018’s Three Tall Women. Watch the video above and see who connects the two.

In addition to her Broadway credits (which you can learn above), Pill also appeared Off-Broadway in The Distance From Here, On the Mountain, Blackbird, reasons to be pretty, and This Wide Night.

Pill currently stars in the FX limited series Devs alongside Sonoya Mizuno and Nick Offerman with a season finale scheduled to air April 16.