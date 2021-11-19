Tick, Tick… Boom! Movie, Starring Andrew Garfield, Arrives on Netflix November 19

Lin-Manuel Miranda directs the stage-to-screen adaptation of the late Jonathan Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical.

The film adaptation of the late Jonathan Larson's tick, tick… BOOM!—which marks Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut—drops on Netflix November 19 following its November 12 release in select cinemas. (Read the reviews here.)

Tony winner and Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield stars as Larson, with Alexandra Shipp as Jonathan’s girlfriend Susan, Tony nominee Robin de Jesús as best friend Michael, Vanessa Hudgens as Karessa, and Joshua Henry as a new character named Roger. Rounding out the cast are Mj Rodriguez, Judith Light, Tariq Trotter, and Bradley Whitford (playing Larson’s idol, Stephen Sondheim).

In the video above, Garfield, Shipp, and de Jesús share with Playbill what it was like like to work on the movie adaptation and how it has changed the way they view the late Larson’s work.

Based on the late Rent composer’s semi-autobiographical musical of the same name, tick, tick…BOOM! follows the young composer during a milestone birthday in 1990, through his theatrical ambitions and his relationships against the backdrop of the AIDS epidemic.

In his directorial debut, Miranda returns to the property after performing in the musical at City Center for an Encores! Off-Center production in 2014. Steven Levenson penned the screenplay, and Ryan Heffington serves as choreographer. Miranda produces with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Julie Oh; Levenson is billed as an executive producer with Julie Larson (Jonathan’s sister) and Celia Costas.

The film premiered November 10 at 2021 AFI Fest. Check out a clip of the opening number, "30/90," below.

