Tick, Tick…BOOM! Movie Soundtrack Features Jazmine Sullivan 'Come To Your Senses,' Bonus Tracks

The film, starring Andrew Garfield and directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, arrives in theatres November 11 with a Netflix drop on the horizon.

The movie adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick…BOOM! has released a soundtrack via Sony Music Masterworks in conjunction with the film's arrival in theatres. The film, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will subsequently drop on Netflix November 19.

The movie previously shared two bookend singles: the opening number "30/90" and the finale "Louder Than Words," both led by Tony winner and Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield, who plays Rent composer Jonathan Larson in the movie.

The soundtrack also features the end credits version of the 11 o’clock number “Come to Your Senses” as performed by Grammy nominee Jazmine Sullivan and three bonus tracks (two are rarely performed numbers by the late Larson, performed by The Mountain Goats and Veronica Vasquez). Take a look at the track listing below—eagle-eyed Larson devotees may catch some surprises in which performers/characters are listed on which songs.

Based on the composer's semi-autobiographical musical of the same name, tick, tick…BOOM! follows Larson during a milestone birthday in 1990, through his theatrical ambitions and his relationships and friendships against the backdrop of the AIDS epidemic. Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen) penned the screenplay.

In addition to Garfield, the cast features Alexandra Shipp as Jonathan’s girlfriend Susan, Tony nominee Robin de Jesús as best friend Michael, Vanessa Hudgens as Karessa, plus Joshua Henry, Mj Rodriguez, Judith Light, Tariq Trotter, and Bradley Whitford (playing Larson’s idol, Stephen Sondheim).

The album is produced by Alex Lacamoire, Bill Sherman, and Kurt Crowley; mixed by Greg Wells; and music supervised by Steven Gizicki. Have a listen below.