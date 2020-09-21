Tickets Now on Sale for Playbill Virtual Theatre Festival

The three-day event will use cutting-edge technology to bring the live theatre experience online.

All-Access Virtual Festival Passes are now on sale for the Playbill Virtual Theatre Festival, which will present new works created specifically for live, online performance. Tickets, priced at $2.99, are available at VTF.live. One dollar from each sale will be donated to The Actors Fund.

The festival will run exclusively on Playbill October 23–25 and culminate in two $1,500 cash prizes, one awarded to one winning work selected by a panel of judges and another voted on by festival viewers.

The festival will feature cutting-edge technology from BeTerrific that brings the live theatre experience online, in hopes that participating theatre makers can use the festival to lead the charge in redefining the art form in the wake of the current health crisis.

Take a look at the complete VTF lineup:

October 23, 8–10 PM ET

Corona’s Cabaret by Oliviana Marie

Current Resident by Benjamin Scuglia

Simon Says by Coni Koepfinger

Our Time by Kelsey Celek

Lester Collins Takes Five by Mel Nieves

Mystics Parting by Dennis Russo

October 24, 8–10 PM

Renewal by Stephen F. Murray

Minute Decision by Hira Ismail

You Can Bake! by Andrea Aptecker

Chopstick by Kate McMorran

8:46 by Jason Odell Williams

Who Did It by Robbie Cowan

The winners will be announced in an awards ceremony October 25 at 8 PM.

For more information, visit VTF.live.