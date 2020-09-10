Tiffani Gavin Named Executive Director of Eugene O'Neill Theater Center

Gavin succeeds Preston Whiteway, who led the organization for the past 16 years.

Tiffani Gavin has been named the new executive director of the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in Waterford, Connecticut. Gavin becomes the fifth executive director in the O’Neill’s 55-year history and the first Black woman to hold the position. She succeeds Preston Whiteway, who led the Tony-winning organization for the past 16 years.

In her new role, Gavin will lead the O'Neill's professional development programs for puppetry, plays, musicals, and cabaret, as well as its undergraduate program, the National Theater Institute.

Prior to joining the O’Neill, Gavin was the managing director at the American Repertory Theater, executive producer at SFX/Clear Channel, and, most recently, manager of Broadway's Marquis Theatre. She is also one of the creators of the Broadway Community Project.

“I am thrilled to be at the O’Neill in a position that utilizes all my management and creative development experience,” Gavin said in a statement. “The O’Neill is where innovation happens. I’ve seen firsthand the impact of the O’Neill’s famed new work development process, and it is in support of this incredible legacy that I am excited to lead O'Neill further into its next phase of life, one with theatrical innovation and diversity at the forefront.”

O’Neill Board Chairman Tom Viertel, who led the national search process, added, “Tiffani Gavin impressed everyone who met her as someone who can lead the O’Neill to great new heights. Her extensive experience in both not-for-profit and commercial theatre as a senior executive and a producer responsible for new work is a perfect combination for the position.”

The O’Neill will hold a series of virtual Town Hall events to welcome Gavin September 22–24. For more information click here.

