Times Square's Museum of Broadway, Delayed by Pandemic, to Open in Summer 2022

The permanent attraction will explore the history and geography of New York's theatre district, the various jobs in the industry, and more.

Following a delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Museum of Broadway now aims to open its doors in Times Square in summer 2022.

While originally reported as a pop-up location, the museum, from producer Julie Boardman and Rubik Marketing founder Diane Nicoletti, intends to take up permanent residence at 145 West 45th Street (next door to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre).

Among the exhibits planned are a timeline charting the evolving landscape of New York City's theatre district, a tribute to the various roles that go into creating a Broadway show, and an exploration of titles currently playing at that time. And yes, a gift shop will sell show merchandise, theatre treasures (like Al Hirschfeld prints), and more.

Playbill is a collaborator on the museum, along with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Billy Rose Theatre Division at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, The Al Hirschfeld Foundation, Concord Theatricals, and Goodspeed Musicals.

Tickets are slated to go on sale later this year.