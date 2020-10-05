Tina Bookwriter Katori Hall on Why Tyler Perry Was Hugely Influential, When She Thought of Herself As a Real Playwright, and More

The Mountaintop Olivier Award winner and Starz' P-Valley creator shares her career journey in Measured in Love.

One positive thing that has come out of the Broadway shutdown is that more people than ever before understand just how big the theatrical community is. Broadway isn't just the stars and the writers—it's a whole team of designers and others, who have their own teams working for them. And Broadway isn't just Broadway: It's regional theatre and community theatre and national tours, all of which serve to inspire the next generation of theatremakers.

All of that is explored in the new eight-part video series Measured in Love. Sponsored by Lexus and streaming every Tuesday, the series features a different theatremaker each week, talking not just about their love of the industry but also about how everyone involved with a show relies on one another, eliciting a magical alchemy that results in a Broadway show.

The first Black female playwright to win an Olivier Award for Best New Play (for The Mountaintop), Katori Hall's career is as all-encompassing as her curiosity. Currently represented on Broadway as bookwriter of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and recently on TV with Starz series P-Valley (based on her play Pussy Valley), Hall talks about the huge impact Tyler Perry had on her as a theatregoer, why she knew her role was to create, and more stories from her career and her collaborations. Watch the full interview in the video above!