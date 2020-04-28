Tina Fey Will Appear at Virtual 2020 International Thespian Festival

The first-ever online edition of the week-long festival celebrating high school theatre kicks off in June.

Tina Fey will make a guest appearance at the 2020 Virtual International Thespian Festival, scheduled for June 22–26. The Mean Girls book writer will participate in a dialogue about her career and her own time as a high school theatre student.

Fey made her Broadway debut as a writer and received a Tony nomination in 2018 for Mean Girls, the stage musical adaptation of the 2004 film that Fey also wrote and appeared in. Her film and TV credits as an actor, writer, and producer also include 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Held since 1941, ITF is going digital in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new format will feature streaming editions of most events planned for the in-person version of the festival, including college and scholarship auditions, the International Thespian Excellence Awards Showcase (a.k.a. the Thespys), performances, workshops, masterclasses, and more.

"Students will love the opportunity to talk with Tina Fey, someone who started in their shoes and now has such a successful career in theatre, TV, and film,” says EdTA Executive Director and event producer Julie Cohen Theobald. "Having a virtual event gives us great opportunities to connect with professionals who ordinarily wouldn’t be able to attend in person."

Those interested in attending the event can get a notification when it's time to register by visiting the event website.

