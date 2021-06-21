Tina Landau Invites Shakina Nayfack, Kelvin Moon Loh, More for Pride Concert at NYC’s Little Island

Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful) is scheduled for June 26.

Little Island Artist-in-Residence Tina Landau will welcome Shakina Nayfack, Kelvin Moon Loh, and more for a Pride concert special at NYC’s newest park. As previously announced , Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful) will take place June 26 at 8 PM ET.

The lineup also features Jason Danieley, Jared Grimes, Jon Michael Hill, Stephanie Hsu, Amber Iman, Bill Irwin, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Jo Lampert, Jodie Landau, Jessica Molaskey, Maddie and John Pizzarelli, Stacey Sargeant, Allan K. Washington, Libby Winters, and Tony Yazbeck, with musical direction and arrangement by Kimberly Grigsby.

The free, ticketed event is a variety show, a concert, and an intimate party all rolled into one. The Tony-nominated SpongeBob SquarePants director invites guests to bring their own “beautiful” (a color, a flower, a person, etc.).

Additional Pride programming at Little Island includes a concert by Marcus Paul James and Soul in the Horn/DJ Natasha Diggs, with pop-up performances also scheduled throughout the week. For a full schedule, visit LittleIsland.org/Pride2021 .

