Tina, Slave Play, Pride Plays, More Win Casting Society of America's 2021 Artios Awards

Yvette Nicole Brown hosted the April 15 virtual ceremony.

The winners of the 2021 Artios Awards, presented by the Casting Society of America, were revealed in a virtual ceremony April 15, hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown.

Among the winners in the theatre categories were the Broadway productions of Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and the Kenny Leon-directed revival of Charles Fuller's A Soldier’s Play. Additional accolades went to MCC Theater's Off-Broadway production of C.A. Johnson's All the Natalie Portmans, the out-of-town runs of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child (in San Francisco) and Six, the national tour of The Band's Visit, the virtual Pride Plays series, and two separate stagings of Little Shop of Horrors on opposite coasts (the Off-Broadway revival and Pasadena Playhouse production).

The Actors Fund was honored with the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian award, presented by Yara Shahidi, and the evening also included tributes to late casting directors Mike Fenton and Lynn Stalmaster.

Among those making appearances or presenting awards were Carol Kane, Tituss Burgess, Amanda Kloots, Rachel Brosnahan, Pedro Pascal, Leslie Odom Jr., Paul Mescal, Indya Moore, Matt Bomer, Alan Cummings, Daveed Diggs, Beanie Feldstein, John Carroll Lynch, Camryn Manheim Margo Martindale, and Ming-Na Wen.

The complete list of theatrical winners at the 36th Artios Awards follows. For more, including film recipients, click here.

New York Broadway Theatre – Play

Slave Play, Taylor Williams



New York Broadway Theatre – Musical

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Patrick Goodwin, Bernard Telsey



New York Broadway Theatre – Revival, Play

A Soldier’s Play, Jim Carnahan



New York Theatre – Play

All the Natalie Portmans, Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly



New York Theatre – Musical

Little Shop of Horrors, Jim Carnahan



Regional Theatre - Play

Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, Jim Carnahan, Alexandre Bleau



Regional Theatre – Musical

Six, Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam



Los Angeles Theatre

Little Shop of Horrors, Ryan Bernard Tymensky



Special Theatrical Performance

Pride Plays, James Calleri, Erica Jensen, Paul Davis

Theatre Tours

The Band’s Visit, Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam