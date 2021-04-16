Tina, Slave Play, Pride Plays, More Win Casting Society of America's 2021 Artios Awards

The winners of the 2021 Artios Awards, presented by the Casting Society of America, were revealed in a virtual ceremony April 15, hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown.
Among the winners in the theatre categories were the Broadway productions of Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and the Kenny Leon-directed revival of Charles Fuller's A Soldier’s Play. Additional accolades went to MCC Theater's Off-Broadway production of C.A. Johnson's All the Natalie Portmans, the out-of-town runs of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child (in San Francisco) and Six, the national tour of The Band's Visit, the virtual Pride Plays series, and two separate stagings of Little Shop of Horrors on opposite coasts (the Off-Broadway revival and Pasadena Playhouse production).
The Actors Fund was honored with the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian award, presented by Yara Shahidi, and the evening also included tributes to late casting directors Mike Fenton and Lynn Stalmaster.
Among those making appearances or presenting awards were Carol Kane, Tituss Burgess, Amanda Kloots, Rachel Brosnahan, Pedro Pascal, Leslie Odom Jr., Paul Mescal, Indya Moore, Matt Bomer, Alan Cummings, Daveed Diggs, Beanie Feldstein, John Carroll Lynch, Camryn Manheim Margo Martindale, and Ming-Na Wen.
The complete list of theatrical winners at the 36th Artios Awards follows. For more, including film recipients, click here.
New York Broadway Theatre – Play
Slave Play, Taylor Williams
New York Broadway Theatre – Musical
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Patrick Goodwin, Bernard Telsey
New York Broadway Theatre – Revival, Play
A Soldier’s Play, Jim Carnahan
New York Theatre – Play
All the Natalie Portmans, Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly
New York Theatre – Musical
Little Shop of Horrors, Jim Carnahan
Regional Theatre - Play
Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, Jim Carnahan, Alexandre Bleau
Regional Theatre – Musical
Six, Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam
Los Angeles Theatre
Little Shop of Horrors, Ryan Bernard Tymensky
Special Theatrical Performance
Pride Plays, James Calleri, Erica Jensen, Paul Davis
Theatre Tours
The Band’s Visit, Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam