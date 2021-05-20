Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Ready to Rock in London This Summer

Aisha Jawando will step into the title role when the bio-musical returns.

The West End production of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will reopen at London's Aldwych Theatre July 28 (a shift from the previously announced June 3 restart date). Aisha Jawando and Jammy Kasongo will play Tina and Ike; the pair was initially slated to step into the roles March 17 last year—a day after the London theatre district shutdown.

Having originally played Tina Turner’s sister Alline Bullock, Jawando has been with the show since its world premiere at the Aldwych in 2018. Kasongo is also an original company member. Joining the cast in her West End debut is Chanel Haynes as the alternate Tina, who will perform the title role at certain performances. Further casting will be announced shortly.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

Across the pond, the Tony-nominated Broadway production is set to resume performances October 8. A German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg in 2019 and a Dutch production opened in Utrecht in 2020 prior to the shutdown. A third European production is due to open at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain, later this year.

The London staging is produced in the West End by Stage Entertainment, Joop van den Ende, and Tali Pelman in association with Tina Turner. Tickets are now on sale.

