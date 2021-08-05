Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Reopens in the West End August 5

Aisha Jawando and Jammy Kasongo star in the London production of the jukebox biomusical.

It's time to rock and roll. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical reopens in the West End August 5 with Aisha Jawando taking on the title role at the Aldwych Theatre.

The cast also features Jammy Kasongo as Ike Turner with Madeline Appiah as Tina’s mother Zelma, Joe Evans as Phil Spector and Terry Britten, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina’s grandmother GG, Francesca Jackson and Alice Bailey Johnson as Rhonda Graam, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Alline, Matt Mills as Richard Bullock, Posi Morakinyo as Raymond Hill, Garmon Rhys as Roger Davies, and Joseph Richardson as Erwin Bach. Chanel Haynes makes her West End debut playing Tina at certain performances.

Rounding out the company are Lori Barker, Kelly Hampson, Chris Grahamson, Paul Mukembo, Alex Okoampa, Samara Casteallo, Mia Musak, Anu Ogunmefun, Derek Aidoo, Joshua Da Costa, Livvy Evans, Raquel Jones, DeeArna McLean, Michael Thomas, Saran Webb, and Samuel J Weir, plus child performers Tia Murrell, Rae Ann Quayle, Poppy Cunningham, Shai Codrington, Sophia Anne Angiama, Mia Jones, Elias Agbodan George, Remi Dabiri-McQuaid, and Romell Barrocks-Bedeau.

Across the pond, the Tony-nominated Broadway production is set to resume performances October 8 with current Tony nominee Adrienne Warren returning to the title role. A German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg in 2019, and a Dutch production opened in Utrecht in 2020 prior to the shutdown. A third European production is due to open at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain, later this year.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

(Updated August 5, 2021)