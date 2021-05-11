Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Sets Sights on October Reopening

The show will return to the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

The Tony-nominated Broadway production of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will keep on rollin' at the the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, with performances resuming October 8. Tickets are now on sale.

"I always knew that the curtain would rise again on the story of Tina Turner," says book writer Katori Hall. "This titan, this ground-breaker, this icon has been a beacon for those of us who are artists and those of us who are survivors. It is fitting that during this moment of reckoning and re-shaping our world and industry, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will re-open by affirming the voice of a black woman who never gave up."

READ: Track-by-Track Breakdown: Katori Hall Goes 'River Deep, Mountain High' on the Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Cast Recording

The musical charts the life of Turner from her hometown of Nutbush, Tennessee (where she was born Anna-Mae Bullock), to her initial rise to stardom, her abuse at the hands of Ike Turner, and her eventual reclamation of her name and image. Incorporated into her story are several of her hits, including "River Deep Mountain High," "Private Dancer," and "(Simply) The Best."

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical opened on Broadway November 7, 2020, starring current Tony nominees Adrienne Warren as Tina Turner and Daniel J. Watts as Ike Turner. At the time of the shutdown, the musical also featured Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner (at some performances), Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, and Jessica Rush as Rhonda. Rounding out the company were Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Holli’ Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Ari Groover, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Gloria Manning, Rob Marnell, Mehret Marsh, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monét, Destinee Rea, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Skye Dakota Turner, Antonio Watson, and Katie Webber.

Casting for the return will be announced at a later date.

READ: What Broadway Shows You Can Buy Tickets For (and When)

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical features choreography by Anthony van Laast; set and costume designs by Mark Thompson; musical supervision, additional music, and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck; lighting by Bruno Poet; sound by Nevin Steinberg; projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp; wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates; and casting by Telsey + Company.

"I am thrilled that our musical will be reopening on Broadway," Turner said. "I know the role my story serves; I hope the retelling of it is inspirational, a reminder of our capacity for resilience and a celebration of our ability to overcome adversity together."

In the meantime, Turner enthusiasts can check out the documentary Tina on HBO Max; the film includes footage from the Broadway opening night. Turner is also 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee as a solo artist after being inducted in 1991 as a duo alongside Ike Turner.

The London production, which premiered in 2018, is set to resume performances June 22. A German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg in 2019 and a Dutch production opened in Utrecht in 2020 prior to the shutdown. A third European production is due to open at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain, later this year.

The Broadway production is presented by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner.

