Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Starring Tony Winner Adrienne Warren, Reopens on Broadway October 8

Warren steps back into the title role for a limited engagement.

Adrienne Warren returns to her Tony-winning performance as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll as Tina: The Tina Turner Musical resumes October 8 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Among those also reprising their performances are Daniel J. Watts as Ike Turner and Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna—both of whom were Tony-nominated for their work—plus Dawnn Lewis as Zelma and Jessica Rush as Rhonda. Nkeki Obi-Melekwe will continue to play Tina during Wednesday and Saturday matinees before taking over full-time in November.

The bio-musical, which uses Turner’s discography to chart her career from rural Tennessee roots to international superstardom, originally opened on Broadway in November 2019, following premieres in London’s West End and Hamburg, Germany. It continued to run at the Lunt-Fontanne until all of Broadway shut down March 12, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. During its hiatus, Tina earned 12 Tony nominations including Best Musical.

READ: Broadway Extends Vaccine Requirements Through 2021

Rounding out the cast are Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli’ Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monet, Phierce Phoenix, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Skye Dakota Turner, and Katie Webber.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina features choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wig, hair, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, and musical supervision, additional music, and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

The Broadway engagement is produced by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander, and Tali Pelman, in association with Turner herself.

