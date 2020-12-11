Tina Tony Nominee Katori Hall Signs Overall TV Deal With Lionsgate, Including Commission for Black Playwrights

By Ryan McPhee
Dec 11, 2020
 
Hall's play Pussy Valley was recently adapted into the Starz series P-Valley, which Lionsgate has already picked up for a second season.
Katori Hall
Katori Hall Marc J. Franklin

Playwright Katori Hall, currently Tony-nominated for Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, will write and develop new projects for the screen through a new overall deal with Lionsgate Television. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the contract will also include a commission program for Black playwrights.

The new partnership is a continuation of Hall's relationship with Lionsgate, with the series P-Valley (based on her play Pussy Valley) green-lit for a sophomore season on the Lionsgate-owned Starz. Hall serves as creator and showrunner.

"Black playwrights are particularly struggling—so much so that I fear some will leave the artform forever. This would undoubtedly be a major loss," Hall says. "Without theatre, there would be no me. In fact, there would be no P-Valley. That’s why I've partnered with Lionsgate on this initiative to help ensure that American theatre is more inclusive and diverse when the curtain rises again."

TRACK-BY-TRACK BREAKDOWN: Katori Hall Goes 'River Deep, Mountain High' on the Tina Cast Recording

Hall earned an Olivier Award for the London production of her play The Mountaintop, and is currently up for Best Book of a Musical for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (she is also attached to the Best Musical nod as a producer). Her additional plays include Hurt Village and The Hot Wing King.

A Look at Katori Hall's P-Valley on Starz

A Look at Katori Hall's P-Valley on Starz

12 PHOTOS
Shannon Thornton in <i>P-Valley</i>
Shannon Thornton in P-Valley Tina Rowden/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
Shannon Thornton in <i>P-Valley</i>
Shannon Thornton in P-Valley Jessica Miglio/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
Shannon Thornton in <i>P-Valley</i>
Shannon Thornton in P-Valley Tina Rowden/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
Morocco Omari, Chinet Scott, Tyler Lepley, Brandon Gilpin, Brandee Evans, and Nicco Annan in <i>P-Valley</i>
Morocco Omari, Chinet Scott, Tyler Lepley, Brandon Gilpin, Brandee Evans, and Nicco Annan in P-Valley Jessica Miglio/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
in P-Valley
Shannon Thornton in P-Valley Jessica Miglio/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
J. Alphonse Nicholson in <i>P-Valley</i>
J. Alphonse Nicholson in P-Valley Jessica Miglio/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
in P-Valley
Elarica Johnson in P-Valley Jessica Miglio/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
in P-Valley
Elarica Johnson, Shannon Thornton, Brandee Evans, and Shannon Thornton in P-Valley /© 2019 Starz Entertainment
Brandee Evans in <i>P-Valley</i>
Brandee Evans in P-Valley Tina Rowden/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
Vickie Eng and Nicco Annan in <i>P-Valley</i>
Vickie Eng and Nicco Annan in P-Valley Tina Rowden/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
