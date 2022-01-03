Tino Gagliardi Elected President and Executive Director of NYC Musicians' Union Local 802

A former Broadway trumpet player, Gagliardi returns to the role after serving in it from 2010 to 2018.

Broadway trumpet player Tino Gagliardi has been elected to a three-year term as president and executive director of the New York City musicians' union Local 802, which represents professional musicians on Broadway and in a variety of venues across the city.

Gagliardi comes to the role having held it from 2010–2018. Since then, Gagliardi served as director of theatre, touring and booking; international representative to the eastern territory; and assistant to the international president, all for Local 802's parent union, the American Federation of Musicians. His Broadway credits include Jesus Christ Superstar, Oklahoma!, The Boy From Oz, and All Shook Up.

During his last tenure in the position, Gagliardi led negotiations for all major musician contracts in New York City, including Broadway, the Met Opera, New York Philharmonic, NYC Ballet, and others. He was appointed to the New York City Cultural Affairs Plan Citizens' Advisory Committee by Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2015, and is a trustee to the American Federation of Musicians and Employers' Pension Fund and AFM & SAG-AFTRA Intellectual Property Rights Distribution Fund.