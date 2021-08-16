Tiny Tim to Meet Sherlock Holmes in Off-Broadway A Sherlock Carol

The new play by Mark Shanahan begins previews at New World Stages November 11.

A grown-up Tiny Tim turns to Sherlock Holmes to solve the peculiar death of Ebenezar Scrooge in a new holiday mystery from Mark Shanahan. Previews for A Sherlock Carol begin November 11 at Off-Broadway's New World Stages ahead of a November 22 opening.

Casting for the Dickens-Doyle mashup, running through January 2, 2022, will be announced at a later date.

Shanahan will direct. As an actor, he has appeared on Broadway in The 39 Steps. His play The Dingdong premiered Off-Broadway at the Pearl Theatre in 2016.

A Sherlock Carol is produced by Fat Goose Productions, Theatre Nerd Productions, and executive produced by Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott for ShowTown Productions. ShowTown Theatricals is the general manager.

For more information, visit ASherlockCarol.com.