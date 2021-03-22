Titanic Send-Up Titanique, Starring Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Frankie J. Grande, to Stream

The concert presentation will be performed live from Le Poisson Rouge and streamed worldwide.

A virtual concert version of Titanique, the irreverent musical send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, will be presented by Tony winner Eva Price and the streaming platform Stellar May 2 at 7:30 PM ET.

Featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, Titanique: The Maiden Voyage will be performed live from the Greenwich Village nightclub Le Poisson Rouge and streamed worldwide.

The cast features Marla Mindelle (Sister Act) as Celine, Constantine Rousouli (Wicked) as Jack Dawson, Alex Ellis (Thoroughly Modern Millie) as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Frankie J. Grande (Rock of Ages) as Victor Garber, Kathy Deitch (Wicked) as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Kyle Ramar Freeman (Once On This Island national tour) as The Iceberg Bitch, John Riddle (Frozen) as Cal, Randy Blair (Amélie) as Ruth, and Jalynn Steele (The Lightning Thief) and Courtney Bassett (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) in the ensemble.

Viewers can expect to hear such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," "All By Myself," and "To Love You More."

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue; co-written by Blue, Mindelle, and Rousouli; and choreographed by Ellenore Scott with music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Nicholas Connell. Production stage management is by Christopher Kee Anaya-Gorman.

The spoof was previously seen on the New York stage at The Green Room 42, having premiered in Los Angeles in 2017.

The concert is currently on pre-sale for $20 through the following theatre partners: The National Theatre (Washington, D.C.); Broadway in Chicago (Chicago, Illinois); Broadway San Diego (San Diego, California); Broadway Utica (Utica, New York); The Bushnell Center for Performing Arts (Hartford, Connecticut); OKC Broadway (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma); Blumenthal Performing Arts Center (Charlotte, North Carolina); Durham Performing Arts Center (Durham, North Carolina); The Whiting and Capitol Theatre (Flint, Michigan); and Van Wezel Performing Arts Center (Sarasota, Florida). Partner pre-sale pricing ends April 4.

Tickets, priced $25, will go on sale to the general public March 29 at 10 AM ET at StellarTickets.com.