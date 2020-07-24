Tituss Burgess and Multitudes of Titusses Unite for Return of the Tituss Burgess Fan Club July 24

The Emmy nominee and Broadway favorite joins a host of stage alums in the streaming performance, benefiting The Okra Project.

Tituss Burgess takes center stage—and stage left, and stage right—in The Return of the Tituss Burgess Fan Club, premiering July 24 at 5 PM on YouTube (watch above). The video, a follow-up to a 2018 video celebrating the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt favorite, is written, directed, and edited by Mixed Messages’ Stanley Martin (Aladdin on Broadway).

In addition to Burgess himself, the video features Deonté L. Warren (Aladdin) as “Boss Bitch Burgess,” Juwan Crawley (Aladdin) as “Soprano Burgess,” Jayson Kerr (Porgy and Bess at the Metropolitan Opera) as “Propecia Burgess,” Brett Tubbs (The Mile Long Opera) as “Light Skinned Burgess,” and Lauren Rathhbun (The Cunning Little Vixen) as “Imitation Kimmy.”

The new edition of the faux-fan club gathering takes the form of an isolation-friendly Zoom call, with shade, side-eye, shenanigans, and more going digital. Neville Braithwaite serves as editing consultant.

Viewers are encouraged to donate to The Okra Project, an organization that works to protect, support, and nourish Black trans people.